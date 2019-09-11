Men of operation Thunder Strikes have rescued the seven persons kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja highway on Saturday.

Leader of the operations, Colonel Ibrahim Gambari said, they rescued the victims at about 4:30 Wednesday morning inside forest.

These seven people were travelling with Aduke Okin transport company from Offa, Kwara State to Kaduna on Sunday when they were kidnapped at Rijana.

Rijana, a village located along Kaduna-Abuja highway which is about 30 minutes drive from Kaduna, is known for high profile kidnapping, murder and ransom payments.

The rescued victims said, they didn’t pay any ransom.

Details later