From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely 48 hours after unknown gunmen attack the police headquarters and Correctional centre in Imo State, Daily Sun gathered that another divisional police post in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area by gunmen.

The incident occurred few hours after the vice president, Yomi Osinbajo and Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, and other Government functionaries visited the state to inspect the level of damage on the attacked security facilities.

Eye witness revealed that the gunmen made straight to the detention rooms on arrival and set all the suspects free before setting the station ablaze.

“Gunmen this evening razed Ehime Mbano LGA police divisional headquarters. when they arrive, they went straight to free the suspects before setting fire on it.”

The State Police Public Relation Officer , Orlando Ikeokwu could not confirm the report as at the time of this report.

recalled that their have been different cases of gunmen attacking the police division in Mbano. These according to our correspondent have happened in a spate of two months.

Some of the stations razed are :Obowo, Abo Mbaise, Ihitte/ Uboma and Isiala Mbano Divisional Police Headquarters, killings three officers and injuring others in the process.