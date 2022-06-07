Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, has stepped down for the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging his supporters and delegates to vote for him.

He dropped the hint during the manifesto night, announcing that he would have loved to continue with the race of repositioning the country with three points agenda but would sacrifice it for someone with greater foresight.