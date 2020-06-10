

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed fears over the outcome of the screening process, crying out that he won’t get justice with party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in charge.

Speaking after appearing before the panel for two hours, he said: “The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice. But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening. I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered.

“Like I said, as a party man I have engine through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process. One of the questions that was asked was that why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo.

“That did I not see it as an anti party activity? I just felt that if we put politics above the the lives of the people of Edo State, the we may be missing the point,” he said in a subdued voice.