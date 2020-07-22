Uche Usim, Abuja

In what appears a major reorganisation exercise, the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) at its 52nd Regular meeting took some disciplinary actions against two senior officers in the rank of Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs (ACG).

ACG Aminu Dahiru was dismissed for serious misconduct while ACG Bashir Abubakar was compulsorily retired for negligence.

The Board also approved the appointment of five Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs (ACGs) and promotion of 2,634 officers.

The Spokesman of Customs, Joseph Attah, who made the disclosure in a statement said that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Chairman, NCS Board, Mrs Zainab Ahmed presided over the meeting, adding that decisions taken were meant to stimulate growth in the Service, especially in manpower and operations.

The new Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs are:

ACG, Mohammed Boyi – Training and Coordination

ACG, Adewale Adeniyi – Commandant C&SC Gwagwalada

ACG, Jack Ajoku – Strategic Research and Policy

ACG, Olakunle Oyeleke – Doctrine, Development and Administration

ACG, Emmanuel Edorhe – Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘C’.

The breakdown of the 2,634 officers whose promotion have 1st January 2019 as effective date is as follows:

37 Deputy Comptrollers to Comptrollers of Customs, 110 Assistant Comptrollers of Customs to Deputy Comptrollers, 138Chief Superintendent of Customs to Assistant Comptrollers, 93 Superintendent of Customs to Chief Superintendent of Customs and 93 Deputy Superintendent of Customs to Superintendent of Customs.

Others are 1,224 Assistant Superintendent of Customs I to Deputy Superintendent of Customs,

475 Assistant Superintendent of Customs II to Assistant Superintendent of Customs I, 464 Inspector of Customs to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II.

205 out of the 2,634 are Support Staff who also enjoyed promotion to various ranks.

Attah noted that the Finance Minister described the NCS as “making progress” and expressed the hope that the coming of the e-Customs will help improve NCS operations.