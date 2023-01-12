From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services(DSS), it has arrested Doyin Okupe.

DSS Director of Public Relations, Peter Afunaya, who made this known, said Okupe, was arrested at the Muritala Mohammed Airport, Lagos at the instance of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).

Afunaya, in a statement, said Okupe has since been handed over to the EFCC.

The statement reads; “Doyin Okupe, was intercepted by the DSS at Terminal 1 of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos this morning at the instance of the EFCC. He has long been handed over to the Commisson which requested for the action. Okupe was billed to fly to London via Virgin Atlantic”.