Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Gun-wielding, battle-ready and stern-looking security operatives in the early hours of Thursday, sealed up the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat in Abuja.

Expectedly, the action is not unconnected with the disagreements that have trailed today’s APC emergency virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meting scheduled for the State House this afternon.

Members of the fictionalised National Working Committee (NEC) have been at dagger drawn over the authentic faction to take charge of the activities at the ruling party”s secretariat.

The action of the security operatives comes a day after President Muhammad Buhari endorsed the Victor Giadom faction of the APC and agree to participate in the meeting at the Villa with some members of the NEC of the party.

Secretariat staff who had arrived earlier were denied access into the complex, replica of the incidence on Tuesday when the s secretariat practically turned into a battleground