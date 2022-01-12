From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th
January 2022.
Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi,
Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and
Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
He said the approval was given following a memo written to the
President by the Minister of Communications and Digital
Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim,
requesting the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical
Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.
