From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th

January 2022.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi,

Chairman Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and

Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the approval was given following a memo written to the

President by the Minister of Communications and Digital

Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim,

requesting the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical

Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.