By Lukman Olabiyi

Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of the late rights activist and legal practitioner, Gani Fawehinmi, has died at the age of 52.

The younger Fawehinmi died on Wednesday, a source said.

“He complained of difficulty in breathing this morning and was taken to the hospital and that was all,” the source added.

Mohammed obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England and was called to Nigerian bar in 1998.

The detail about the death of the deceased is still sketchy because the family is yet to make it known to the public

