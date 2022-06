From Felix Ikem, Nsukk

Gunmen have attacked two police checkpoints in Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. killing one officer and setting one patrol vehicles ablaze on Friday morning…

Details shortly…

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .