From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, admitted that he failed as a Minister, as he could not solve several challenges he ought to have solved despite being the longest serving minister of education.

The Minister highlighted that, from out-of-school children which has increased during his time in office to challenges of ASUU and other challenges bedeviling the tertiary education system, he could not provide the needed solution.

The Minister who spoke at the 66th National Council on Education (NCE) in Abuja, on Thursday, also accused the states ministries of education of adding to the factors that aided his failure as a Minister.

