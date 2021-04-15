Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali, has ordered the closure of IGP Monitoring Unit offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The IGP, has also banned operatives of the Unit from undertaking criminal investigations including taking over cases from State Commands.

Alkali, who gave the order at a meeting he held with commissioners of police and above in Abuja, said the ban has become necessary to enable him reorganize and return to the force to basics in policing.

Alkali, who also ordered the reformation of the unit, said under the new arrangement, the Unit will now operate within their original mandate which is to investigate complaints of professional infractions that may be alleged against any serving officer and as may be referred to them by his office.

The IGP, while lamenting the activities of the unit, said “In furtherance to our Force reorganisation plans as well as our commitment to return to the basics in policing, I have directed the immediate reform of the IGP Monitoring Unit.

“This involves the disbandment of the satellite offices of the Unit in Lagos and Port Harcourt, the streamlining of the personnel profile of the Unit at the Force Headquarters to not more than fifty (50) operatives, and the banning of the Unit from undertaking criminal investigations including taking over cases from State Commands.

“Under the current dispensation, the Unit will only operate within their original mandate which is to investigate complaints of professional infractions that may be alleged against any serving officer and as may be referred to them by my Office. Similar repositioning initiatives are being worked out in relation to other ad hoc investigative Units in the Force. This is with a view to restore professionalism, address citizens’ concerns on rights abuses resulting from the existence and operations of these ad hoc police investigation Units and to discourage duplication of police functions in a manner that encourages indiscipline and abuse of police process”.

