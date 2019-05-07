Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops are currently battling to push back Boko Haram insurgents from entering Maiduguri through the city outskirts.

Some Boko Haram stormed Molai, a surburd of Maiduguri at about 6:30pm firing heavy guns.

Residents said the insurgents who came in a few 4-wheel vehicles, also use explosives. They said heavy sound from guns and explosions were heard before the breaking of Muslim fast, forcing residents to flee to the city centre.

Military jet was seen moving to the area shortly after troops were deployed to the scene.

Detail later…