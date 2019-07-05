The Supreme Court has in a majority judgment of five to two, affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal which declared Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the validly elected governor of Osun State.

The apex court in a majority judgment therefore, dismissed the appeal by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for lacking in merit.

The court held that the absence of Justice Peter Obiora in the proceedings of the election petition tribunal on February 6, 2019, rendered the majority judgment of tribunal defective and a nullity.