By Rita Okoye
Peace has fully been restored as singers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare have finally reconciled.
On Wednesday evening, the twin brothers met and hugged each other five years after they broke up and went their separate ways.
Their elder brother Jude Okoye who was their then Manager was also seen together with the popular music duo as they wined and dined at Peter’s house.
It would be recalled that Nigerian music lovers woke to an exciting news on Sunday morning, when the Okoye brothers decided to put their differences aside and started following each other back on Instagram and other social media platforms.
The twins, Peter and Paul Okoye, were born on November 18, 1981, in Anambra State, Nigeria.
Before they parted ways, they produced and released their albums through Square Records. In December 2011, they signed a record deal with Akon’s Konvict Muzik label. In May 2012, P-Square signed a record distribution deal with Universal Music Group.
On 25 September 2017, numerous media outlets reported that the group disbanded. Reports about a breakup surfaced after Peter reportedly sent a termination letter to the group’s lawyer. Prior to this report, the duo disbanded in 2016, supposedly over a disagreement about the role of their manager.
