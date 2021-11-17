By Rita Okoye

Peace has fully been restored as singers, Peter and Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare have finally reconciled.

On Wednesday evening, the twin brothers met and hugged each other five years after they broke up and went their separate ways.

Their elder brother Jude Okoye who was their then Manager was also seen together with the popular music duo as they wined and dined at Peter’s house.

It would be recalled that Nigerian music lovers woke to an exciting news on Sunday morning, when the Okoye brothers decided to put their differences aside and started following each other back on Instagram and other social media platforms.