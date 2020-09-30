Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Police Command on Wednesday declared a former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi wanted over alleged assault and inhuman treatment meted out on some staffs of his hotel, Signatious Hotel at Effurun area of the state.

The concerned staffs were allegedly stripped naked and physically assaulted because of alleged case of stealing at the hotel.

Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya in a statement said the action to declare Gbagi wanted was as a result of alleged failure to honour invitation by the police over the incident.

Onovwakpoyeya said the Commissioner of Police had on September 25, 2020 extended invitation to Gbagi through the Area Commander Warri and DPO Ebrumede Division for questioning concerning the allegations.

“Kenneth Gbagi personally and severally called and gave the excuse that he has a burial ceremony of his eldersister on Friday 25/9/2020 in which he is a key player, and asked for time to finish with the ceremony on Sunday, thereafter will report at the State Headquarters on MondaySeptember 28, 2020. These requests were granted on humanitarian ground.

“On Monday September, 28, 2020, Kenneth Gbagi called the Commissioner of Police to say that he has a court case to attend to, promising to report at the Police Headquarters in Asaba by 3:00pm; again he was equally obliged.

“On the same date, the Commissioner of Police had to call him at about 5:00pm before the same Kenneth Gbagi said he was on his way to the State HQ Asaba. Sadly and unfortunately Kenneth Gbagi still failed to report instead he went into the public space to disparage, blackmail and maligned the person of the Commissioner of Police and the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command for insisting on investigating him,” the statement read.

It added that having failed to honour his promises, the command was compelled to declare him wanted.

“Therefore members of the public with useful information as to his whereabouts are advised to go to the nearest Police Station to report for his immediate arrest and handing him over to the Command for thorough investigation/prosecution,” it stated.