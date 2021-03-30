From Chijioke Agwu,Abakaliki.

No fewer than 50 persons were feared killed on Monday night when gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked three communities in Íshíelu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The affected communities are Obegu,Amazu and Egedege communities.

The reason for the attack and the actual number of casualties could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

But sources from the community said herdsmen invaded the three communities and killed many persons.

Many others sustained various degrees of injuries while vehicles and motorcycles were burnt.

The attackers, it was further learnt, also looted some properties from the area.

A priest of the Methodist church, whose name could not be ascertained, was said to be among those killed during the attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, for the state command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the attack.

Odah said that a team of police officers led by a deputy Commissioner of police was delegated by the Commissioner of Police,Aliyu Garba, to visit the community on the spot assessment and to commence investigation to ascertain what happened and report back to him.

She added that the command will officially react to the attack after a thorough investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police delegated a team of Policemen for on the spot assessment because of peace talks going on in the town. So, the Commissioner of Police delegated them; Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations and others went for on the spot assessment to enable us get the detail of the report. So, they are yet to come back.

“We are still waiting for our men to come back to tell us their findings. I am already preparing a press release on the incident but their report too will assist us in giving you detail information about it”, she said.