Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has announced the appointment of a new General Officer Commanding (GOC), for the 6 Division, Port Harcourt, a new commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and a new force commander for the Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena (MNJTF).

The redeployment according to the acting Director Army Public Relations, Saghir Musa, is a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating the system for greater professional efficiency.

Under the new arrangement, Major General F O Agugo, is now the new GOC 6 Division Port Harcourt, while Major-Gen J Sarham, the former General Officer Commanding is now the Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

Also appointed was Major-General Maj Gen IM Yusuf, as the Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad, while the former commander, Major-General Ude, has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja Headquarters as Director Nigerian Army Consult.

Saghir statement reads: “The Nigerian Army has released the postings and appointments of its officers. The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai is a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

“The highlight includes the appointment of Major General F O Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation as the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj Gen J Sarham the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna, while Maj Gen C O Ude has been redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.

“Others include Maj Gen I M Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters, Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad as commander, while Maj Gen E N Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

“Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun has been redeployed from Headquarters, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta, and appointed Commander; Brig Gen AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff, Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig Gen L M Zakari is being redeployed from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as acting Commandant. Brig Gen E E Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition

“Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai whilst wishing them well in their respective appointments, charges them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the service and the nation. All the appointments take immediate effect.”