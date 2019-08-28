Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army has moved the officer and all the soldiers indicted in the killing of five police officers from the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Intelligence Response Team(IRT), on August 6, to 23 Brigade Yola.

The soldiers who have been in detention at the 93 Battalion Takum, in Taraba state, were moved to Yola, headquarters of 23 Brigade under very tight security.

Daily Sun gathered that the soldiers and the officer arrived the brigade headquarters at about six o’clock and moved to the detention facility at the brigade.

Sources told Daily Sun that they may be moved to Jos, headquarters of the 3 Division which oversees the day to day activities of the area.