By Chinwendu Obienyi

As part of its commitment to inspire, connect and empower women to attain their full potentials, Access Bank Plc will be hosting a conference in commemoration of the annual International Women’s Day (IWD).

The conference which will take place at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday March 10, 2022, is aimed at strenghtening discussions around how women across all life stages can thrive through stereotypes to attain full potentials.

Panelists will explore how to use gender-enabling institutions for Women economic empowerment and how to build generational sustainability for women in the future.

Top female keynote speakers to feature at the conference include- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organisation, and Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, while Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the president on Ease of Doing Business, IK Osakioduwa, top Nigerian radio/TV on-air personality and a host of other panelists will be moderated by CNN News Anchor, Zain Asher and top Nigerian Talk show host, Toolz.

There will also be a fire chat session with International Nigerian French song writer and performer, Asa. In July 2014, Access Bank unveiled the “W” initiative to accelerate a new and stronger wave of hitherto scanty female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. In addition to financial inclusion, the “W” initiative is a one-stop center of all of Access Bank’s women empowerment offerings. Some of these include capacity building programs exclusive to women, mentoring programmes, and maternal health services, all aimed at helping to build a bigger, stronger, and more sustainable society. Under the “W” initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of opportunities.

Part of these privileges includes access to loans and credit facilities; access to the ‘W’ community in which they can get insights concerning family matters and finance matters. In addition, ‘W’ community also provides Women with access to information about several value-adding special offers for the home, including specially discounted offers as well as freebies on health, beauty, and fitness.