Bundle, a social trading app founded on seamless & easily accessible crypto trading has partnered with the Feminst Coalition and TEFEM, to donate educational and vocational grants to their respective communities. This initiative was to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day theme – #BreakTheBias. Bundle not only donated a grant but is also sponsoring women to take free courses on art, tech and entertainment on udemy.

According to Emmanuel “Babz” Babolola, the CEO of Bundle, “Bundle’s decision to support this ecosystem of women is born out of the obvious gap between men and women in the crypto and tech space in general. There is a need for more female representation across all sectors and we want to be a part of this growth. We intend to consciously drive inclusion by empowering these women with the knowledge and resources needed to take the next step. That’s why beyond the grant we will also be offering educational training on Udemy for those who are interested’. “The Feminist Coalition believes it is every girl’s right to access quality education. Women’s rights & safety is one of three pillars of our work and, undoubtedly, girls’ education is a space we are committed to working within, for the advancement of Nigerian women. This donation from Bundle to our Girls Education Program will change the lives of brilliant young girls from disadvantaged communities.” said a Feminist Coalition spokesperson.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The grant and training are all part of Bundle’s month-long campaign to celebrate women. Aside from the grant, Bundle will also be holding weekly Q&A sessions on its telegram channel. Women who have made great strides in crypto spaces would be speaking on different aspects such as NFT, crypto trading among others.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .