And David perceived that the LORD had established him king over Israel, and that he had exalted his kingdom for his people Israel’s sake. And David came to Baalperazim, and David smote them there, and said, The LORD hath broken forth upon mine enemies before me, as the breach of waters. Therefore he called the name of that place Baalperazim.

David was anointed King over Israel in 1 Samuel chapter 16 by Prophet Samuel, but he only gained knowledge, insight and saw himself as king after many years of living as a fugitive.

David struggled to see himself the way God saw him for many years until when he received a fresh anointing and that anointing opened his eyes to see himself the way God saw him.

David had a mental barrier to ascending to the throne even though he had the anointing for the throne. When he had a mental breakthrough and suddenly realised that he was king, that breakthrough brought an unusual operation of the anointing of God in his life.

When he fought with the Philistines after he started seeing himself as the anointed king of Israel, God showed himself as the lord of the breakthrough and he smote the Philistines like he had never done before.

The English dictionary defines the word breakthrough as a significant knowledge that removes a barrier to progress. It means to surpass an obstruction or restriction.

The number one barrier or obstruction that limits the progress of most Christians is the inability for believers to see themselves the way God sees them.

Most people see themselves in the light of their circumstances. For David, even though God anointed him king over Israel, he however saw himself for many years as Saul’s servant and one time he referred to himself as a poor man. David delayed his ascent to the throne by failing to see himself the way God saw him.

Do you know that your inability to see yourself the way God sees you is delaying your blessings? How do you see yourself? Do you see yourself as struggling or do you see yourself as blessed?

David’s breakthrough came the day he perceived that God had established him king. The Hebrew word translated perceived in that scripture is the word Yadah, it means to see, to suddenly realise, to awake to a new consciousness, and to begin to admit, acknowledge, confess or speak forth the new knowledge.

Just like David, your breakthrough must start from your mind. You need to wake up to the reality of what God has said concerning your life before you can start experiencing it. Every word that God has spoken concerning you is an expression of how He sees you.

When you take what God has said in His word, believe them and begin to confess them, then you are agreeing with God and it is only when you agree with God that your victory comes to you.

Malachi 3:12 says you’ll be voted ‘Happiest Nation.’ You’ll experience what it’s like to be a country of grace.” God -of-the-Angel-Armies says so(Message Translation).

Mark 4:35 And the same day, when the even was come, he saith unto them, let us pass over unto the other side. When God in grace is about to do something new in your life He will first declare it and you will first sense His voice. He will give you a promise. He will quicken a scripture in your heart and make it come alive.

When God speaks to us, He does so absolutely as an act of His grace. Anytime you hear God’s voice, you are actually experiencing His grace. When our Lord Jesus said ‘let us pass over unto the other side’, the disciples did not ask for it, neither did they expect it. It was God expressing grace and getting ready to take them to a new realm of experience in their walk with God.

God is capable of bringing a demonstration of His grace in a unique way to you, even a visitation of grace, such grace that will take you to the other side. You will break forth.

There are many that have been on the side of continuous battles ,but the Holy Ghost says’I am bringing you into the season where the battles and struggles of previous years shall be no more and the peace of God shall reign in your circumstances’. Grace is bringing you into a new season of good things in Jesus name.

Before God in grace visits, He will reveal it first by speaking to you to ignite faith in your heart. This was why our Lord Jesus first said Let us go over to the other side before they went over. God is saying to you today, that you are going over to the other side where that which you have been expecting Him to do becomes accomplished unto you. His grace will be with you as you cross the rivers that you need to cross so you can get to the other side. No wind or storm from hell can stop you as you go from being in debt to being free from debt in Jesus name. Do you believe? If you believe say “In Jesus name, I go over every mountain of limitation. I gain victory by grace. I receive the grace for supernatural progression in Jesus name.”

You must not allow the devil to steal what God has deposited in you. His plans for you is for you to conquer life’s battles. He is ever ready to take you to the other side of life.

Mark 4:37-38 And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full. And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish?

When our Lord Jesus who is grace personified decided to take the disciples to the other side, there arose a great storm while they were on the way.

Sometimes when Satan sees that God is taking you to a new experience by grace, he stirs up a storm to try to stop it. We must never be surprised or begin to ask what has gone wrong when such happens because nothing is wrong.

Some people even begin to try to ask themselves questions like ‘what could be the cause of this storm?’

Is it possible to face storms without doing anything wrong? The answer is a capital YES. We have no record that the disciples did anything wrong and especially considering the fact that Jesus was in the same boat with them.

Many times when a Christian becomes serious and begins to receive the word of God, Satan may try to attack to steal the word from your heart.

2Samuel 5:17 says But when the Philistines heard that they had anointed David king over Israel, all the Philistines came up to seek David; and David heard of it, and went down to the hold.

The above scripture records that when the Philistines heard that David had been anointed king over Israel, all the Philistines went to try to kill David. Did David do anything wrong? He was just promoted and the devil didn’t like that.

Your prosperity and your prophecy is getting the devil’s attention but I am here to say to you to be of Good cheer because you are more than a conqueror. When our Lord Jesus finished giving the disciples the word about going to the other side of life experiences, the scripture records that He went to the end part of the boat and slept off on a pillow

Many times in the midst of those storms, it may seem like God is quiet and is asleep. He is silent because He knows that nothing can stop His words from coming to pass. The times when it seems like God is silent is the time for you to stand fast in your faith in His prophetic word and refuse to allow the devil steal your prophecy. God is not silent because He wants you to perish but because He expects you to exercise your faith if you really believed when He said, ‘let us go over to the other side.’

When storms rise against your prophecy, that is the time to rise up and rebuke such storms by putting the name of Jesus to use. Our Lord Jesus told us before He left that whatsoever we bind on earth shall be bound in heaven and whatsoever we loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. Use the name of Jesus to command every storm to go quiet in Jesus name.

If you are faced with storms today, it is not a time to cry or pass the blame. It is rather the time to stand strong on God’s promises.

When our Lord Jesus Christ was woken up, He said to the disciples when they were traumatised, ‘where is your faith?’ What faith? Faith in what He said.

He said let us go over to the other side; He did not say let us go and get drowned. We must constantly keep our attention on what God has said in His word. Faith in what God has said is our victory that overcomes the storm. In faith we should resist everything the devil tries to throw at us using the name of Jesus.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

