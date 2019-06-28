Christ Mission Solution Church Annual Programme has come and gone with lots of fund fair at the church auditorium for 2019 edition at 2, Oyesiku Street, near Alapere Estate, Alapere in Agboyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos.

The programme, christened “Moving to My Destination” is hosted by Prophetess Victory Michael.

Addressing members during one of her counseling session, she said, ‘it is a breakthrough programme set apart for youth, prayer for career and marriage and other attendees.

Anointed ministers of God that ministered at the even are Pastor Kheoa Mishael. The General Overseer, C.M.S.C, (Lagos), Evangelist Chris, among others.