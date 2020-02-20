Gloria Ikegbule

Following the low assess of the average Nigerian woman to breast cancer treatment, women are advised to always take advantage of free breast cancer screening as early detection saves life.

In commemoration of the 2020 World Cancer Day, over 400 women in La gos participated at the free breast cancer screening organised by Shoprite and Run For a Cure Africa (RFCA). The event which also took place in states like Anambra and Abuja was titled, The Big Pink Fight.

Speaking during the exercise, Dr Ebele Mbanugo, the founder and executive director, RFCA said Nigeria has few radiotherapy machines catering for her huge population in addressing the scourge of breast cancer. But attending free screenings and early detection she said will help to reduce the number of people needing the use of the radiotherapy machine.

“The value of early detection is immeasurable especially in a resource constrain country like Nigeria. We do not have access to all the top of the line drugs and machinery used in treating advanced breast cancer.

“Functioning radiotherapy machines in this country is in an average of 3 to 7. My mother had breast cancer. The hospital abroad where she was given treatment has 8 machines. It’s alarming that Nigeria with her huge population don’t have what that one hospital has. And the average Nigerian woman does not easily access the available machines.

“The best and only way to fight breast cancer in this country is through early detection. Routine and annual screening is very important but a lot of women wait until they feel something before they come to see the doctor. Most likely, at that point the cancer has gone to its advanced stage.

“For us to be able to fight cancer in this country we will need at least 150 radiotherapy machines. There is a myth that a man caressing or sucking his wife’s breast can get cancer or give his wife the cancer.

“Cancer is a non-communicable disease. A man fondling with his wife’s breast is not only good for intimacy but it also provides stimulation in that area. More so, the man being familiar with his wife’s breast can help to easily detect when an abnormality presents itself,” she explained.

According to her, an important sign of breast cancer is the feeling of an immovable lump on the breast. Other signs are sores on the breast, fluid coming from the nipple, the skin of the breast being red hot on a side or the nipple going inside. These signs, she added does not automatically mean the person has cancer. Rather, means the person should have herself checked.