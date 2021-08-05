From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Breast milk has been recommended as best for suckling babies to develop strong immune disease-resistant bodies, according to Dan Masanin Dutse, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu.

The Dan Masanin who is also the traditional head of Kiyawa in Jigawa made the remark during a save the children event at a town hall meeting at the district head’s palace to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week.

According to the district head of Jigawa, Alhaji Adamu Aliyu (Dan Masanin Dutse), God has created breast milk to feed the newly born, saying it contains all the nutrients required for both the child’s growth and protection.

Alhaji Adamu Aliyu admonished several women that participated in the session at the palace to cultivate the habit of exclusive breastfeeding of their children up to six months before introducing them to other foods.

He said exclusive breastfeeding breeds affection between the mother and baby, adding that the first yellowish milk discharged by the mother serves as the first antigens for the child.

Nutrition officer Mr Saidu Umar explained that there is no better time to nurture and take care of the child than when the mother practices exclusive breastfeeding, noting that children that are exclusively breastfed tend to develop better intelligence and are not susceptible to illness.

One of the participants, Mallama Lawisa Garkon Alli, said that as a result of her exclusive breastfeeding her child is in excellent health is admired by other parents.

