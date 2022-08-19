From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Nursing mothers have been advised to embrace exclusive breastfeeding because it boosts the bond between them and their children.

Chief medical director of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA), Ebonyi State, Dr. Emeka Ogah, said breastfeeding would help the future generation hence he charged all to disseminate the information, using various media of communication, especially social media platforms.

Speaking at the commemoration of the global breastfeeding week in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on August 4, he explained that the event was aimed at sensitizing members of the public on the beauty and benefits of breastfeeding.

“The essence of the event is to train parents on the need for breast milk and the damage it may likely cause, if it is not given,” he said.

Ogah frowned at the attitude of some mothers who have adopted the pattern of some western people by indulging in canned foods at the expense of breast milk without knowing that the breast milk was 100 per cent richer.

He cited an instance where some women in western countries chose giving birth through operation than the natural way, with the notion that they would not want their reproductive organ to become wider after the delivery, which some Africans are ignorantly copying.

He said: “Another factor is that some women usually exploit their husbands with the idea of buying canned foods but, instead of using such measure, they can simply explain to their spouses on the need for them (women) to feed adequately with foods that are rich in all the vitamins.

“I believe strongly that it is more honourable and economical than making such unnecessary profit.”

He further cited the case of his own wife who was still a student when she gave birth to her first three children but, in spite of the woman’s educational programme, she was able to breastfeed the children exclusively for the required period without giving them water even once.

He then charged others to emulate such efforts by storing breast milk in a clean feeding bottle and keeping it under the custody of either the babysitter or house-help before leaving for work.

“These emphases are for those who may be giving excuses on how they could combine breastfeeding and their daily activities. This is to tell them that it is possible,” he said.

The CMD added that the extracted milk could simply be preserved by putting the feeding bottle inside a bowl containing water until when it is needed.

Ogah also advised mothers to take up their responsibilities rather than shifting their domestic duties to maids, as such acts had unconsciously made them to opt for canned foods, instead of preparing breast milk for their babies on a daily basis.

He further urged men to always give support to their wives in ensuring that they breastfeed the children, explaining that exclusive breastfeeding enhances the relationship between mother and child. He added that the bond could easily be noticed during breastfeeding.

He condemned the combination of both breastfeeding and canned foods perhaps intermittently in the sense that the child would prefer the mouth of the feeding bottle to the mother’s nipple and once the same child refuses breastfeeding two or more times, the milk would begin to cease. He stated that money was required to sustain canned foods, failure of which the child would automatically fall sick.

“They should also discard the generational fallacy stating that the colostrum being the first breast milk that comes shortly after birth is poisonous.

“I am not condemning canned foods, rather, I am saying that it must be given with the prescription of professionals in the system. I also thank the men who accompanied their wives to the programme,” Ogah said.

In this year’s event, with the theme “Step-up, educate and support breastfeeding,” director, Institute of Child Health (ICH) in the teaching hospital, Prof. Thecla Ezeonu, described breast milk as a golden gift of nature to the newborn baby, which would sustain the child till the age of two years or beyond.

According to her, the World Health Organization , United Nations Children’s Fund, World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, Nutrition Society of Nigeria and others, having seen the enormous potential embedded in breastfeeding, deemed it necessary to celebrate the act annually.

Ozeonu said: “Breast milk is the natural food for babies and the first milk that comes from the breast when a baby is born is called the colostrum. It is rich in anti-infective substances that protect the baby against infections in the environment.

“Additionally, breast milk is very rich in nutrients such as carbohydrates (for energy), protein (for body building), fats (for warmth and energy), vitamins and minerals (for fighting infections and vitality) and water. Indeed, breast milk provides all the energy and nutrients that a baby needs for the first six months of life.

“And it continues to provide up to half or more of a child’s nutritional needs during the second half of the first year and even one-third, during the second year of life.

“It is equally described as a stream of liquid gold with various nutrients that help the baby to grow and develop intellectually. It is a natural and renewable food that is produced and delivered without pollution, packaging or waste.”

She noted that break milk was always available at the right temperature as long as the mother was available, adding that it was also cheap for the family.

She listed the advantages of breastfeeding to include: reduction of risk of breast and ovarian cancers in the mother, helps in family planning and saves a lot of money for the family, among others.

“Every man or woman is encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers by making them comfortable both at home and their places of work to enable them carry out the noble duty optimally,” she appealed.

Similarly, head of Nursing Services, Mrs. Getrude Ejeh, advised lactating mothers to always maintain extreme hygiene in the process of breastfeeding by washing their hands and also wash their breast wears regularly.

“To some of you who do feel shy to breastfeed your children in the public, I am advising you to always go out with clean handkerchiefs which you will use to cover the upper part of the breast,” she said.

She further charged them to always be free from worry as that would help the free flow of the milk.