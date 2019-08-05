Dr Emeka Nwaolisah, Consultant Paediatrician, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri,

says women who abstain from breastfeeding their children are not only unfair to the child but the society.

Nwaolisah told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that “breastfeeding is key to producing geniuses as children.”

He explained that some women refuse to breastfeed their children because they believe that their breast would sag.

He, however, added that “the breast will naturally sag whether women breastfeed or not, it comes with age and nature.

“It is better for mothers to give the child benefits of exclusive breastfeeding because breast will naturally sag with time.

“Women should know that geniuses are produced through exclusive breastfeeding because of the nutrients in breast milk.

God made it this way.

“It is packed with full dose of all the child requires for healthy growth and

therefore, for a woman not to breastfeed, she is being unfair to the child and society.”

The paediatrician who called for compulsory breastfeeding for all mothers, said that it was the natural roadmap toward healthy society.

According to him, the breast milk is composed of Docosahexanoic Acid (DHA) and others suitable for a child’s cognition and learning.

“Naturally, every woman’s breasts sag to variable degree, so, it should not prevent them from giving babies their due rights,’’ he said.

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is observed in about 120 countries of the world since 1992 between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 to

encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the globe.

This year’s theme is “Empower Parents, Enable Breastfeeding”, chosen to focus on empowerment of both parents to value the

goals of breastfeeding. (NAN)