Brentford manager Thomas Frank has confirmed that Frank Onyeka will be released to the Nigeria Football Federation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cameroon on January 9.

The FC Ebedei product could potentially play his last game for the Bees when they face Aston Villa on January 2 before linking up with his international teammates in a pre-Africa Cup of Nations training camp in Abuja.

Onyeka played really, really well in the middle of the park as Brentford were beaten 1-0 by table-toppers Manchester City on Wednesday night, with Phil Foden’s finish from Kevin de Bruyne’s pass in the 16th minute proving to be the winning goal.

Thomas Frank admitted that the Nigeria international has made a good impact for Brentford since his transfer from FC Midtjylland in the summer, highlighting that he has featured in almost all the matches played by the club in the Premier League.

Asked at the post-match press conference how much of a loss Onyeka would be to the side as he’s off to AFCON in January, the Danish football tactician told reporters : “I think Frank has had a good season for us, you know the first season in England and in the Premier League, started I think half of our games if not more and came in in the rest of them

“So of course I prefer to have my best players all the time but it is what it is, they have to go to the Africa Cup of Nations”.

Onyeka made his international debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly against Algeria in October 2020 and was involved in half of the matches played by the national team in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.