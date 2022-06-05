Premier League side Brentford is understood to be keen to sign Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis.

Dennis scored 10 goals in the just concluded season for relegated Watford and if the deal sailed through, he will join compatriot and fellow international Frank Onyeka.

The Sun claimed that manager Thomas Frank would like to bring Dennis on board at the Brentford Community Stadium.

‘The Bees’ are said to value him at around the £20m mark.

Watford paid £3m for the player from Belgian champions Club Brugge last summer and the Belgian outfit would be entitled to a small sell-on fee thought to be around five per cent.

Dennis featured for Nigeria in a friendly against Ecuador in the USA Friday morning.

