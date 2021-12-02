Premier League trio, Brentford, Watford and Crystal Palace, are tracking Rangers’ midfielder, Joe Aribo, according to reports.

The former Charlton man is entering the final 18 months of his contract at Ibrox and could look to return south when it expires.

The Daily Mail reported that Rangers do not want to lose the versatile midfielder, but he could be prised away from Glasgow as soon as the January window.

Aribo has made 116 appearances since moving to the Scottish Premiership in 2019. During that time he has netted 21 goals and assisted on 18 occasions.

Meanwhile, managing director Stewart Robertson insists Rangers do not need to sell any players as he claimed the club is moving towards financial sustainability.

The Ibrox club reported a £23.5million operating loss for last season in their annual accounts.

The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than £7.5m bigger than the 2019-20 campaign.

