Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has described the allegation of bribe for a slot in the Super Eagles as a global embarrassment to the country, revealing that the federation is however waiting for formal complaints and petition from the players that made the allegations.

Several retired Super Eagles players especially Chinedu Obasi Ogbuke and Brown Ideye among others, had recently raised allegations of how certain persons in the Super Eagles coaching crew and the federation demanded for settlement before they could be included in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final team list

However, reacting to the allegations, the General Secretary of the federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanisu, told Daily Sunsports that the allegation humiliated Nigeria’s image globally.

He further noted that the federation’s board has the sole authority to decide the next line of action over the complaints, adding that the secretariat was however waiting for official petitions from the ex-internationals to decide on the next line of action.

Equally frowning at the allegation, he lamented that it is more saddening that they accused those that are dead. “Why did they not make the allegations when those people are still alive? The ugly side of the allegation is that they have given the country bad name.

“I am not saying that it is not their right to expose incident if actually happened, but my concern is that they should be civilised in the way they went about it.”