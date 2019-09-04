Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former chairman of Service Committee of the Senate, Effiong Bob, has slammed a N150 million suit on an Abuja-based lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, for his alleged libellous publication in an online newspaper.

According to the suit, Number HU/273/2019, the material was contained in the August 25, 2019 edition of the said online newspaper, with a caption, “Judgement for sale in Akwa Ibom State National Elections Petition Tribunal.”

In the publication, Ekpenyong was allegedly to have suggested that Justice W. O. Akanbi visited and parked his vehicle in Senator Bob’s Uyo residence.

“Again, Justice Akanbi throughout the duration of the tribunal sitting in Uyo has developed the culture of habitually parking his vehicle in the residence of a former attorney general of the state and Commissioner for Justice who is a chieftain of the PDP and whose son is currently serving as a member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly…,” Ekpenyong said in the publication.