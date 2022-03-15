From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

One of foremost schools in Abuja, Brickhall International School, on March 8, 2022, joined the rest of the world to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), with several academic and non-academic activities to boost the confidence and morale of the students, particularly females.

The school’s management explained that the reason for the series of events was to pass a strong message of strength and courage to the female students, making them understand that they could rule the world if they so desired, citing examples of women who have made and are still making significant impact globally.

Executive director, Brickhall International School, Abuja, Mrs. Nneka Emodi-Eze, in her opening remarks, stated that Brickhall School was not only known to be best in academics but also in other non-academic activities targeted at boosting the confidence of students, making them strong and ready to confront the society and make positive impact.

She also explained that the essence of the IWD commemoration was to let the female students know that such a day was set aside by world leaders, under the umbrella of the United Nations, to celebrate them, and reassured them that the world was committed to any cause that would guarantee their welfare and freedom.

Emodi-Eze encouraged the students take advantage of the opportunities provided by ICT and other innovations to boost their capacity and illuminate their path so the world can follow to make the world a better place.

She informed the students that an array of reputable women speakers who have distinguished themselves in politics, administration, family, business and commerce, and several other areas, were assembled by the school management to speak into their senses to expunge any form of negativity and impossibility, replacing it with new mindsets and thoughts.

Lead speaker, Senator Grace Bent, in her presentations, exposed the students to the powers they have to change the world, using education and other God-given potentials.

She said: “During our time, the opportunities were limited unlike what we have today. Technology has made the world a smaller place, redefined people’s way of life and created several windows of opportunity. So, nothing should stop you from getting to the top.”

Senator Bent told the students how she was able to venture into politics so many years ago, and made greater impact in her senatorial district in Adamawa State and beyond. She told the story of how she succeeded in becoming the first female Senator from the northeast.

“While I was there, I made great impact in the legislative process, thus contributing my quota to the building of Nigeria. Because of the knowledge and experience I have, I was able to confidently stand in the floor of the Senate to contribute to a debate or challenge other things I feel are not good for our democracy.

“That I am a woman didn’t not limit my opportunities, rather it was an advantage for me. Myself and the founder of this school, Senator Joy Emodi, alongside other women Senators did very well during our time in the Senate,” Bent noted.

She thus encouraged the students, particularly the female folks to dream big and be confident enough to pursue their dreams to reality.

Senator Bent appreciated the teachers for the wonderful work they have been doing as evident in the academic prowess of the students, in addition to skills and other competencies being infuse on the students, which would increase their relevance in global socioeconomic discussions.

Principal of the School, Mr. Bernard Akintelure, in his welcome remarks, appreciated the support received from the school management that culminated in the success of the IWD commemorative event.

He narrated how his mother’s love, care and guidance led to the realization of his dream in life, thus raising the hope of the students, assuring them that everything is possible for them as long as they are focused, committed and determined.