Fred Ezeh

Students and staff of Brickhall School, Abuja, last week, hosted their parents, friends and guests to a graduation and prize giving day party to mark the end of 2018/2019 academic year.

The graduation party was tagged “Exploring Africa”. The concept, as gathered, was to expose the children to the rich culture of Africa and the need to champion the cause of peace and unity among African countries.

The children appeared in attires and costumes from different African countries, and entertained their parents, teachers and other guests that attended the event with different African music, drama and several others.

Founder and Chairman of the School, Senator Joy Emodi, in her welcome address, said she was full of gratitude to God, the parents for their unshaken trust and support, and to the teachers for their dedication and commitment to duty.

She was particularly impressed with the unimaginable achievements, academically and otherwise, recorded in the school few years after it was established.

She added: “To this end, we have recommitted ourselves to providing strong basic education foundation for our children. And we are extremely impressed with the success thus far. Our children are happy because we have chosen a unique way to make teaching and learning fun for them.”

The children entertained their parents and guests with cultural dance, choreographic display, drama, and several other intellectual display, some of which was used to pass a message on unity and love.

The Parents said they were excited to see their children do some amazing and unimaginable things. They appreciated the school management and teachers for their commitment to moral and academic transformation of their children.

Prizes and awards were given to children of different classes who had outstanding academic performance in different areas. Joshua Fatokun was among the children that won multiple prizes for outstanding academic performance.