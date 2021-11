By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Bricklayer Association of Nigeria, has called for inclusion of its member in the independent panel to be set up by the state government, to probe the collapse of the 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the incident, president of the association, Oyebamiji Taye Dauda, said his members are ready to assist government to unravel the misery behind the incident.