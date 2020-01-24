An 18-year-old bricklayer, Kazeem Abdulfatai, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged membership of an unlawful society and displaying dangerous weapons.

Abdulfatai , who resides at No. 16 Inusango, Mosalasi Alhaja, Agege, Lagos State, is charged with three counts of belonging to an unlawful society, displaying dangerous arms and conspiracy, but pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant with others still at large committed the offences on Jan.13, at about 2 p.m, Along Post Office Road, Agege, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that Abdulfatai and other members of the cult, displayed cutlasses and axes in the public, organised and managed an unlawful society known as Awawa confraternity”

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 42 (a) and 51 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate M.I. Dan-Oni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N40,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan-Oni adjourned the case until Feb. 5 for mention. (NAN)