Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping and his counterparts at the BRICS summit held recently agreed to safeguard multilateralism and support free trade, and offer more solutions to advance BRICS pragmatic cooperation, cope with global challenges, and promote world peace and common development.

The summit was held on November 13 and 14 in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, at the invitation of his Brazilian counterpart Jair Messias Bolsonaro. The summit with the theme: “Economic Growth for an Innovative Future” was held at a time when crucial developments were taking place in the world economy and international landscape,

The leaders of the BRICS countries also exchanged views on cooperation and other major international issues of mutual interest, reaching broad consensus and positive outcomes.

Analysts believe that in summary, the summit sent out four clear and positive messages of significance to global peace and development.

The first is the support to multilateralism which brings to the fore the fact that international issues must be addressed by all stakeholders through consultation, not by one or a few countries alone as this is what multilateralism is all about.

The second highlight at the event was opposition to protectionism. Parties reiterated that they will uphold the WTO-centred multilateral trading regime and maintain a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment and call on all WTO members to refrain from taking unilateral and protectionist measures. All parties got committed to making development a core priority in global macro policy framework, to helping developing countries to better integrate into the global value chain and industrial chain, and to building an open world economy.