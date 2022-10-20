From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The President of BRIDGIN Foundation, Prof. Tanko Mouhamadou has restated that Women Empowerment remains at the core of the Foundation’s Tikkum Olam philosophy.

He made the assertion during his courtesy visit to Nigeria’s Women Affairs Minister, Dame Pauline Tallen.

BRIDGIN Foundation delegation include its Programmes Director, Christophe Prieels, and Board Members, Rural Electrification Agency Mrs. Catherine Agba Ajibike, Hon. Chidi Nwogu, and resource consultant, Chief Oseloka Zikora.

The Minister while welcoming the delegation noted that women empowerment remained key to societal development.

The responsible Nigerian host for the Foundation and Minister of State Power, Prince Dr. Jeddy Agba was on hand to welcome the visitors with his colleague Minister.