From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nigerian Army says that Brig.-Gen. Sani Sulaiman has assumed duty as the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Obinze in Owerri.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Capt. Joseph Akubo, disclosed this in a release made available to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Akubo said that the erstwhile Commander, Brig.-Gen. Raymond Utsaha handed over to Sulaiman in a colourful ceremony at the Brigade’s headquarters on Wednesday, March 9.

In his parting words, Utsaha urged officers and soldiers to redouble their efforts and cooperate with the new commander so as to elevate the Brigade to greater heights.

He thanked the troops for their co-operation and support throughout his tour of duty and wished the Commander well.

” Posting is a routine activity in the Armed Forces world over and the Nigerian Army is no exception, as such there is a change in command of the Brigade.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

” I want to urge you all to sustain the tempo and ensure peace is fully restored in the communities where we still have some skirmishes of insecurity. You must remain disciplined and dedicated as always “, Utsaha said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Speaking, Sulaiman thanked the troops for their contribution to the successes the Brigade had recorded in the last one year adding that there was no vacuum as his mission was to sustain the tempo and ensure a remarkable end to insecurity within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

He urged the troops to extend the same level of co-operation given to Utsaha to him and wished the former commander well in his future endeavors.

A highpoint of the occasion was the signing of handing and taking over notes and the change of Command Parade at the Quarter Guard.

Also, the handing over of the Command’s flag to the new Commander and a tour of the barracks to inspect ongoing Chief of Defence Staff and Army Headquarters Intervention Projects.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Commander, Nigerian Air Force 211 Quick Response Group, Air Commodore Ayo Idowu, and other top military officers.