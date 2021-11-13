From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army headquarters in Abuja has announced the death of a senior officer and three soldiers, who were killed in a shootout with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The deceased senior officer, identified as Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, and his soldiers were said to have been killed while providing reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, successfully defending the location.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema, who made the announcement in a statement, said the soldiers supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine gun trucks manned by the terrorists.

Nwachukwu said in a statement issued in Abuja”

‘Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A-Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine gun trucks.

‘Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.

‘The family of the senior officer and soldiers have been contacted.

‘The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, deeply commiserates with the families and relations of the fallen heroes. He has also directed that the troops continue in the ferocious counteroffensive and hot pursuit to eliminate the remnant of the fleeing terrorists.’

