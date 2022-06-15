Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have been credited with an interest in Super Eagles’ left full-back Zaidu Sanusi following his title-winning campaign with Porto this season.

Another English Premier League side Fulham already closely watches Sanusi, with reports suggesting the Cottagers have had an initial bid rejected for the 25-year-old.

But UOL, quoting the Daily Star, claims that Brighton and Crystal Palace will look to rival Fulham for the attack-minded Nigeria international.

Sanusi scored three times across 40 appearances for Porto, with one of the goals sealing a vital win over Benfica in May and the league title for the Dragons.

Porto are not particularly keen on selling the former Santa Clara defender, and any interested club may have to activate the release clause in his contract to complete the deal.

Sanusi has a release clause valued at around 50 million euros (₦22 billion).

The full-back is currently with the Nigerian national team as they battle for the qualifying ticket to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Sanusi featured for every minute as the Super Eagles secured a record 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe at the Stade d’Agadir in Morocco on Monday.

