Chairman/Managing Director of Brila FM, Nigeria’s foremost all sports broadcasting radio station, Dr. Larry Izamoje, has lost his mother, Madam Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje. She was aged 89 years.

According to a statement signed by Mrs Mabel Momodu, on behalf of the family, Madam Izamoje passed on ‘due to natural causes’.

The statement read: “With total submission and thanks to God for the blessing of longevity and a life well lived, we announce the passing due to natural causes of our mother, Ma Felicia Ewere Otiti Izamoje (1931-2020), aged 89 years.”

Madam Izamoje is survived by Mrs Mabel Momodu, Pastor (Mrs) Patricia Ozowe, Dr Innocent Izamoje, Dr Larry Izamoje, Mrs Joy Oghenebruke, Mr Festus Izamoje, Mr Sylvester Izamoje, Chief (Mrs) Faith Akudihor, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in-laws, relatives, Church members and friends.

Burial arrangements will be announced later.”

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association (SWAN), Lagos chapter, has commiserated with Dr Izamoje and the rest of the Izamoje family, over the demise of their matriarch.

Chairman of Lagos SWAN, Debo Osundun, in a release, yesterday, expressed sadness over the irreparable loss and urged the entire Izamoje family to take solace in the fact that their matriarch played her part while alive, by leaving an indelible mark on the sands of time.