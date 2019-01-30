Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek scored twice on his first start for AC Milan as they beat Napoli 2-0 to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Tuesday.

Piatek joined AC Milan last week for a fee reported to be 35 million euros (40 million dollars) from Genoa, after netting 13 goals in 19 Serie A appearances.

But he was the star of the show as last season’s finalists were too strong for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The 23-year-old needed 11 minutes to open the scoring.

He latched onto Diego Laxalt’s long ball before speeding past Nikola Maksimovic to fire into the bottom corner across Alex Meret in the visitors’ goal.

The striker then produced an individual moment of brilliance a quarter of an hour later.

He beat two Napoli defenders before finding the top corner in a scintillating first half display from Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

Napoli were much-improved after the break and went close through Faouzi Ghoulam and Adam Ounas, but were unable to find a way back into the game.

Fiorentina host AS Roma and title holders Juventus visit Atalanta on Wednesday, before Inter Milan face Lazio on Thursday in the remaining quarter-finals