One of Nigeria’s emerging talents and Trap Records Entertainment act, Brillsta (Uhuo Christian Benjamin), is set to take the music scene by storm with a plethora of releases, starting with Bullion Van, which drops July 30, accompanied by visuals directed by Lusam.

Speaking on the project, the artiste says: “I am excited to announce to my fans that after months of hard work, my next single, Bullion Van is set to drop on July 30. This is another opportunity for my fans to appreciate me in a new light. I really want to make music that resonates and I am thankful for the opportunity to give back to the fans that have stuck with me from day one. Bullion Van is for each and everyone. Expect more music coming soon.”

Currently trending on social media, the award-winning musician started singing at a very young age and has remained consistent ever since with lots of impressive songs under his belt, the recent being Ayaya featuring Zoro.

The Afropop/reggae/dancehall act, who has been locked up at Uba Pacific Studios in Lagos with producer Young Smith since the lockdown started, has made clear his intentions to reposition African music by taking it to the top.

A statement from his management reads: “Brillsta, whose depth of musical artistry is evident in his songs, is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for greatness and with the quality of music available. The Ebonyi State-born artiste definitely has a major point to prove. Bullion Van will come in both audio and visual formats, and will be available for streaming on all major platforms across the globe when it drops.”