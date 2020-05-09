Wife of a slain youth leader at Isuaniocha, Awka North Area of Anambra, Mrs Sylvia Okoye, has cried out to the Police Command in the state to fish out her husband’s killers and bring them to justice.

The 48-year-old deceased, Angus Okoye, was found dead on Dec. 17, 2018 at the boundary between Isuaniocha and Nawgu, after he was allegedly kidnapped from his home.

The police had reportedly arrested three persons in connection with the crime.

While calling for justice at a media briefing in Awka on Saturday, the wife of the deceased, described her husband’s death as cruel and gruesome.

She said: “My husband’s death was cruel and wicked.

“The attackers have made his six children fatherless and I am now a widow struggling to survive and cater to our children.

“Life has not been easy since my husband’s death.

“I don’t have a job. I go around doing menial jobs and farming to feed the children.

“Since 2018, three suspects have been arrested and investigations are ongoing in Abuja.

“Early this year, the suspects were transferred from Homicide Section, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), Force Headquarters, Abuja to Anambra Police Headquarters, pending arraignment in court.

“But we got information that the suspects have been released by the police.

“This is unacceptable. I want my husband’s killers to be brought to book. I want justice.”

Okoye appealed to the police authorities to bring all the culprits to book to deter others from perpetrating similar crimes.

“My husband’s corpse is still at the mortuary.

“We want justice so that my husband’s spirit can rest in peace, “she added.

Also speaking, Mr Chuka Ilodigwe, a community leader, said that the news of the suspects’ release was a shock to the community.

“We are working with some Human Rights groups and we have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, the Police Service Commission, and the Commissioner of Police in Anambra.

“Even, the youth of our community wanted to carry out a protest in April, but due to the COVID-19 lockdown, they were restrained.

“So, this is another case begging for justice and we appeal to the Nigerian Police Force to do the needful,” Ilodigwe said.

Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he could not comment on the matter as it was being handled by the Force CID and not the police command in Anambra.

Reaching out to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Michael Ogbizi, Force CID, he told NAN that the Commissioner of Police and the CP. Legal Department of the Force in Anambra, were handling the matter. (NAN)