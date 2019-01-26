Anthony Joshua speaks out on potentially fighting British rival Tyson Fury.

Joshua, 29, is looking for an opponent for his next scheduled fight date of April 13 at Wembley, with Fury a possible candidate. While it remains to be seen if the pair will meet in the ring in the spring, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist has renewed his desires to eventually fight ‘The Gypsy King’.

‘We’re the top three, so I would love to fight him. Even though he hasn’t got a belt, it’s still fighting one of the top three.’ Fury’s last outing was on December 1 in Los Angeles where he fought to a controversial draw against WBC world champion Deontay Wilder. Negotiations are currently ongoing between the pair regarding a rematch. However, Fury could be lured into a fight with Joshua instead if the deal is right.

A rematch with Dillian Whyte or a US debut against Jarrell Miller are among his options, while Joshua has also admitted that he hopes Fury is part of his future plans.

Asked about Fury, he told The Graham Norton Show: “That would be massive. I would love to.

“The fight that Wilder and Fury had, I felt that Fury won, so it would be amazing to have two British heavyweights and we would be combining the belts up.

“In the eyes of a lot of people, Fury is a champion as such.

“We’re the top three, so I would love to fight him. Even though he hasn’t got a belt, it’s still fighting one of the top three.”

Wilder has been ordered to agree a rematch with Fury after retaining his WBC belt in a split decision draw in December.

Joshua praised Fury’s performance after he returned from a lengthy break from the sport last year, insisting that Wilder should have suffered defeat after underestimating his British rival.

“Three years is a long time to take out and I think it was a good name, but he must have thought it was an easy fight, because he thought he was getting him when he was a bit cold,” said Joshua.

“Tyson Fury is very talented, very skilled and showed that to the world when he boxed him, so it ended in a draw.”

Negotiations over a fight between Joshua and Wilder have broken down again, with the WBA ‘super’ IBF and WBO title holder accepting that he needs to take an alternative fight.

“He’s got other options in the States that he’s interested in fighting, but my view is that I’ve got four, you’ve got the last one,” he said. “Like ‘Lord of the Rings’, let’s combine them together.

“You can fight in front of the biggest audience, the best UK crowd there is, and fight for the heavyweight championship of the world.

“That’s a great offer, but he’s interested in fighting someone else, so I have to go a different route at the minute.

“We’re playing the waiting game.”