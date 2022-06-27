From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Anglican Archbishop of Province of the Niger, His Grace, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim has called on Christians to always be alive in spirit to be able to overcome plans of the devil.

Archbishop Ibezim made the call during a sermon to end the 36th Awka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC) at St John’s Church Okpuno, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra on Sunday.

Preaching on a theme: “Be Strong In The Lord and In The Power of His Might”,

Ibezim urged the faithful to develop strategy to be able to handle all activities of life, adding that only having a good strategy would enable Christians to triumph over the devil.

He urged Christians to pray diligently like Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego in the Bible and fear no man but honour God.

“Be good citizens, pray for your leaders at all levels, spiritual and temporal, stand in the gap for the progress of the communities, State and Nigeria as a whole.

“Pray God to restore the hedge of protection on Nigerians, let our youths fear God, pray for peace of the country always. It is your duty as citizens,” he said.

Ibezim who double as Bishop of Awka Diocese tasked women to be strong pillars in their homes so as to train good and law-abiding children for a healthy society.

He urged the women to live righteously so that their children would emulate them.

He said they should monitor their children’s behaviours and ensure that social ills like kidnapping, robbery, prostitution, lesbianism, homosexual, amongst others would not be found among them.

He also advised politicians not to over heat the polity through their actions and utterances but to engage in an electoral process that would enthrone peace and unity of Nigeria.

Earlier President, Mothers Union Women’s Guild and Girls Guild, Mrs Martha Ibezim,wife of the Archbishop urged the women to be shining examples.

Mrs Ibezim commended various women groups in the Diocese in their efforts to build up a healthy society.

She said that through evangelism and various women activities that the Diocese has grown in all areas of life and further urged them to keep it up.

She appealed to the mothers to do their best possible to groom young girls to become good Christians as future mothers and also encourage them to participate in Girls Guild activities when on holidays.

A visiting wife of Archbishop of Isialangwa, Mrs Hope Nwobi who spoke to the women encouraged them not to relent in their responsibility of building good homes that would translate to a healthy society.

She said that mothers needed to work harder now to live a godly life so that they could face the challenges of the world.

Mrs Ekwy Onwuaso another speaker urged women to draw friendly strategy to train their children in the modern world.

Onwuaso said that mothers should try to be on the same page as their children so that they could be open to have intimate conversations with them and get them properly advised.

“We as parents need to be well informed and friendly with our children to be able to gain their full confidence and for them to trust us and be open to us, ” she said.

The service was graced by the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Sunday Okafor and wife Veronica.

Mrs Ada Onyekweru, chairperson 2022 Awka Diocesan Women’s Conference (ADWOC) in her statement said that this year’s conference was remarkable as the theme was very encouraging to women as home builders.

She said that the women would not relent in discharging their responsibilities both to the family and the society at large.