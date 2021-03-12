“I crave some delicious and lip-smacking frozen Yogurt, but stepping out is a no ☹” Well, Pinkberry has some great news for you, and we are here to tell you all about it. Your favourite maker of the naija’s number one frozen yogurt treats now has an ordering website! Yes, Pinkberry has launched its eCommerce website where you can now order some mouth-watering deliciousness and have them delivered to you in just 25 minutes!

This is swirl in your pocket. So, with a few taps on your phone or computer, via Pinkberry.ordering.co get ready to take your taste bud to a whole new level of treats right from the comfort of your home, office, school… we mean everywhere!!! Interestingly, this sweet deal comes with an unbelievable offer. They are generously giving a whopping 50% off medium-sized cups of Pinkberry on all flavours when you order via the newly launched website. Yummy right? And that’s not even all.

As you’ve always known that Pinkberry will always come through with amazing monthly offerings, just for you! It’s a lot 😊 and we came ready to tell you. So, grab a seat, get ready and let’s go! Valid throughout every Monday – Thursday in March, you can enjoy the Love Swirl deal; get you a small cup of the original flavour with toppings with just N700. You can also indulge in their Love duo treat with your favourite buddy, with just N2500, you will get up to 2 large cups of the original and strawberry flavour. Yum!

Oh, did we mention they have also rolled out special offers to celebrate our sheroes? So, to celebrate the women’s month, give your Shero the best treat with the Queen’s deal. With this, you will enjoy a free mini bubble waffle on every purchase of medium cup size. Also Valid on the 19th, 16th, and 23rd of this month, enjoy a buy one get one free deal on Medium cup sizes of the original flavours.

You don’t want to miss out on any of these mouthwatering, lip-smacking, awesome deliciousness and amazing offerings. Make sure you follow them on their social media platforms @Pinkberrynigeria on Instagram to never miss out on even more amazing discounts, deals, and giveaways!

Yum away 😊!