By Henry Uche

Brisk Capital Investment is set to establish 10 new brand subsidiaries in; Transport and logistics, Agriculture, interior design, digital marketing, health and wellness, food production among other Industries.

The formal launch will take place at Ibom Le Meridian Hotel & Gold Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, 11th of December 2020, as Teni, Fireboy, Oxlade among others land Uyo for the company’s dinner party.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dominic Joshua, affirmed that the event is well thought out to primarily unveil the company’s business plan for the year 2021 with investors and give custumers and host community a deserving Yuletide and unwind the stress of a long year as they prepare to shoot for a more profitable new year.

According to the CEO, the event is to engage its guests in a party on the longest beach in West Africa at Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State by 10am while the dinner kick starts by 6pm, noting that discourse with investors would yeild positive outcome in the coming year for all our stakeholders and Nigeria at Large.

“We want to unwind as well unfold our strategic plans for the 2021, of course we expanding into different industries, this year has been so rough to everyone, but we remain auspicious that coming year will be better to recover all we lost, God’s willing, our aim is to help the government boost the economy,” he affirmed.