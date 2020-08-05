Chinelo Obogo

Following the face off between the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and Bristow Helicopters over salary payment, the airline, yesterday (Tuesday), announced the sack of over 100 pilots and engineers (both nationals and expatriates) .

The airline said it has engaged NAAPE to negotiate a fair and equitable redundancy compensation for the affected individuals. This decision is likely to be a fallout of the industrial action carried out by NAAPE which begun on Monday, August 3.

The airline said its decision is based on the impact of CCOVID-19 on the aviation industry, stating that its business has been affected adversely and would use the period to now restructure all aspects of its business model. A statement from the airline reads: “The spread of the Covid-19 virus has severely impacted all sectors in the aviation industry including our market, which primarily serves the Nigerian oil and gas sector. In addition, the ongoing downturn in the global oil and gas market continues to influence and determine the demand for our services.

“The combined effects of these ‘arisings’ has resulted in very significant reductions to our business particularly a reduction in the number of contracted aircraft in Nigeria. As a result, the company must now restructure all aspects of its business model (both Rotary & Fixed Wing), including an extensive review of its operations and we continue to drive efficiencies, but with zero compromise to safety and our core values.

“One of these measures includes the right sizing of the business to ensure that the company has the optimal level of personnel to continue the safe delivery of its services to its clients, whilst allowing the appropriate capacity for future growth. Accordingly, and with much regret, the company has taken the very difficult decision to release over 100 pilots and engineers (both National and Expatriates) over the next couple of weeks.

“In compliance with the relevant labor and local content laws and also best practices; the company has engaged the leadership of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) to negotiate a fair and equitable redundancy compensation for the affected individuals.

“In compliance with the terms of employment, the affected individuals will be paid 3 months’ salary (excluding applicable deductions) following their exit from the company.

The redundancy packages will be paid to them as soon as an agreement has been reached with NAAPE.